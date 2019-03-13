|
BENSENVILLE - Agnes P. Szepi nee Botos, 93. Beloved wife of the late William Szepi Jr. Loving mother of Rose A. (Joseph) Ricchetti and the late William P. Szepi. Cherished grandmother of Elissa and Philip Ricchetti and William R. Szepi. Agnes was the youngest of 7 late siblings. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Lying in state Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 865 S. Church Rd., Bensenville from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service, 11 AM. Interment private at Forest Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the church greatly appreciated. For information, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019