Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES ROOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES ROOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AGNES ROOS Obituary
WHEATON - Agnes Roos (nee Visser), 87. Beloved wife of the late Karel; loving mother of Elisa Carter and Patricia Roos; cherished grandmother of Ashley Cruz; dear daughter of the late Aloysius and Agnes Visser. Friends and Family are asked to gather at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Memorial Mass 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment Private. Arranged by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton. Info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now