|
|
WHEATON - Agnes Roos (nee Visser), 87. Beloved wife of the late Karel; loving mother of Elisa Carter and Patricia Roos; cherished grandmother of Ashley Cruz; dear daughter of the late Aloysius and Agnes Visser. Friends and Family are asked to gather at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Memorial Mass 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment Private. Arranged by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton. Info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019