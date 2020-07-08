Aileen P. Hapke, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from Gastric Cancer at the age of 85. She was born June 17, 1935 in Highland Park, IL and was a longtime resident of Libertyville. Known for her kindness and generosity, Aileen has been caretaker to several family members and friends over the years. Her childhood friends fondly referred to her as Potsie. She worked at Great Lakes Naval Base before marrying her, "soulmate" and devoting her time to raising her children and volunteering. She volunteered for over 40 years at the Lake County Illinois Genealogical Society writing or compiling reference resources and helping innumerable patrons with family history research. She was also instrumental in keeping in touch with her classmates from Libertyville Fremont Consolidated High School '53 and organizing class reunions. Always willing to help out on various projects she had a wide range of knowledge from carpentry and woodworking to sewing and gardening. She loved traveling, going to plays and having cocktails with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenyon A, her twin sister, Arleen Potterton, her parents, Russell W. and Freda (Scholer) Potterton, and her brother, Wayne R. Potterton. The proud mother of 2 children and 4 grandchildren she is survived by her son, Jeffrey S. Hapke (Shelly); grandchildren, Hannah Rose and Colin Scott, her daughter, Donna Mae Allen (Matt), grandchildren, Mark Kenyon and Gregory Robert, and her loving sister, Lois Mae Schneider. Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 the family has decided not to hold a traditional visitation and service. Please share your memories of Aileen at www.burnettdane.com
. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to LCIGS (http://lakecountyilgenealogy.org/monetary_donations/
), WTTW (https://secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial
), Semper Fi Fund (https://semperfifund.org/donate/
) or a charity of one's choice
. For info, 847-362-3009.