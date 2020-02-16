|
BUFFALO GROVE - A.J. Hill, 67, was born in Alameda, CA to August and Carol (nee Thorne Smith) Hill. He died Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Buffalo Grove. Mr. Hill worked as an operations manager for G-Cor Automotive Corporation in Elk Grove Village and previously worked for American Automotive Parts (AAP) in Niles. A.J. loved Chicago Cubs Baseball, Bears Football, and NASCAR Racing. You could always find him by the barbeque grill in the backyard that he nurtured so carefully and carving the meat on the holidays surrounded by family. August is survived by his spouse of 38 years, Ellen (nee O'Harra); children, Virginia Hill and August John Norris (Hannah) Hill, IV; siblings, Skyring Norris Hill (David) Price, and Thorne Orden Norris Hill; and several nieces and nephews; and a great-niece. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the 7:00 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lambs Farm at lambsfarm.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020