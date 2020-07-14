Al Gareri, at the age of 100. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Adele, nee Funk. Loving father of Cheryl. Brother-in-law of Sally Rendino. He was born on August 15, 1919 in Kent, Ohio to Frank and Mary, nee Candora, and was predeceased by his brothers, sister and nephew, Frank (Isabel), Joseph (Shirley, Marie (Robert) Lohr, Michael Gareri, also his sisters-in-law Viola (LeRoy) Friello and Carol Funk, and brother-in-law, Pat Rendino. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northhampton, MA 01061-0515, or Masses appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Services 10:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
