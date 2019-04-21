|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Alan E. Moersfelder was born June 28, 1947 in West Bend, WI to George and Anita (Borchert) Moersfelder. He died April 16, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Alan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose Ann (nee Vanderheiden) Moersfelder; his children Dan (Anne) and John (Ashley Posniak); his grandchildren Kelsey, Emily, and A.J.; his brother Ron (Pam) Moersfelder and by his extended family. Alan is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019