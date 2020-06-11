ALAN H. LANGEFELD
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Alan H. Langefeld, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Angela Langefeld, nee Cella, who were married for over 50 years, and missed greatly; dear father of Mary Pat (John) Fontana, Ralph Langefeld, Bill (Cathy) Langefeld, Janet (Greg) Rabchuk, and Tom (Kelly) Langefeld; cherished grandfather of Maggie (Joe) Weber, Jack (Michelle) Fontana, Jack (Jess) Langefeld, Cristy (Scott) Felten, Tracy (fiance Sean Fairchild) Langefeld, Brian (Heather) Rabchuk, Vicki (Dave) Hauad, Ali (Phil Sims) Rabchuk, Riley Langefeld, Delia Langefeld; dear brother of the late Barb (Rich) Miller, the late Carol (Bruce) Payne, Doug (Mickey) Langefeld and Ed (Jenny) Langefeld; great-grandfather of Kailey, Alexis, & Addison Weber, Lucas, Zachary, & Wesley Fontana, Nathan, Landon, & Lila Hauad, and Rebel Sims; dear brother-in-law to Patricia Dennis, the late Louis (Betty) Cella, Jr., George (Mary) Cella, and Jim (Jeannine) Cella; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Al retired in 1995 after 25 years as a Director at Walgreens. Al was a U.S. Army Veteran. He will be dearly missed. Visitation for immediate family only because of Covid restrictions. Private visitation and Mass at St. Alphonsus in Prospect Heights, IL on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Alphonsus Church. Interment private. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
