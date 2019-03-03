Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
ALAN USDROWSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thecla Church
6725 W. Devon Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN USDROWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN J. USDROWSKI


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALAN J. USDROWSKI Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Alan J. Usdrowski, 70, US Army Vietnam veteran passed away on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Pat (nee Lange), loving father of Rene' (David) Sutherland and Scott Usdrowski,cherished grandfather of Evan. Loving son of the late John and Loretta (Moscinski) Usdrowski. Alan enjoyed music, old time radio shows and was an avid classic car enthusiast. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Visitation and a celebration of his life will be held on Monday from 3 pm until 9 pm at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home at 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday at St. Thecla Church, 6725 W. Devon Ave.,Chicago, Mass 10:30 am.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now