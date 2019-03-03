|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Alan J. Usdrowski, 70, US Army Vietnam veteran passed away on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Pat (nee Lange), loving father of Rene' (David) Sutherland and Scott Usdrowski,cherished grandfather of Evan. Loving son of the late John and Loretta (Moscinski) Usdrowski. Alan enjoyed music, old time radio shows and was an avid classic car enthusiast. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Visitation and a celebration of his life will be held on Monday from 3 pm until 9 pm at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home at 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday at St. Thecla Church, 6725 W. Devon Ave.,Chicago, Mass 10:30 am.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019