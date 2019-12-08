Daily Herald Obituaries
Alan K. Eurich, 82, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 54 years, passed away at his home on December 3, 2019. Alan was an Army veteran and a retired Superintendent with Robert R. Anderson Co. where he worked for 34 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine M. Eurich (nee Sager, 2010), devoted and caring father of Linda (Jerry) Campbell and Diane M. Yakes, loving grandfather of Ian and Ryan Campbell, Sean and Jenna Yakes, and dear brother of Marlene (Jerry) Bader and the late Robert (Pat) Eurich. Alan enjoyed spending time in Florida with his wife, fishing, golfing with his brother, and being with his cherished grandchildren. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Grove Memorial Chapel. Info 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
