More Obituaries for ALAN CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN L. CAMPBELL Jr.

ALAN L. CAMPBELL Jr. Obituary
Alan L. Campbell Jr., age 56. Devoted son of Darlene (nee Hoede) and Alan L. Campbell Sr. Dear brother of Michael Campbell. Loving nephew of Elsa (Carl) Wunschel, Erika (John) Ciran and Janet Campbell. Cherished uncle of Amanda, Melissa, Meghan and Shannon. Fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Monday July 22 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Private at Irving Park Cemetery. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019
