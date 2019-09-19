Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN LEWIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN LEWIS Obituary
Alan Lewis, 68, passed away on September 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Ager) for 31 years, loving dad of Anthony (Lisa) Lewis, Carrie (Stephen) Zopp and Jacqueline (Thomas) Krush; amazing grandpa of Hanna, Sydney, Emma, Brayden, Colton, Logan and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Hilton Lewis and his brother Mark Lewis. Alan was a dear cousin, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha St., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or the . Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire to the memorial service. Memorial Visitation Saturday 9 am until time of Memorial Service, 11 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now