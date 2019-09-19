|
|
Alan Lewis, 68, passed away on September 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Ager) for 31 years, loving dad of Anthony (Lisa) Lewis, Carrie (Stephen) Zopp and Jacqueline (Thomas) Krush; amazing grandpa of Hanna, Sydney, Emma, Brayden, Colton, Logan and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Hilton Lewis and his brother Mark Lewis. Alan was a dear cousin, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha St., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or the . Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire to the memorial service. Memorial Visitation Saturday 9 am until time of Memorial Service, 11 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019