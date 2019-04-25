BUFFALO GROVE - Alan M. Meyer, 81, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Spring Grove, IL on January 2, 1938, a son of the late Anton "Tony" and Hilda (May) Meyer. After a brief stint as a professional baseball player in the Milwaukee Braves organization, Alan served in the U.S. Marine Corps, followed by a successful career in commercial banking. However, he considered marrying Rosemarie "Rosie" Lord, the love of his life, as his greatest accomplishment. The marriage lasted nearly 60 years and led to five sons. Alan is survived by five sons Keith Meyer, of Shawnee, KS; Brian Meyer, of Alpharetta, GA; Douglas (Karla) Meyer, of Arlington Heights, IL; Steve (Robin) Meyer, of Arlington Heights, IL; Garrett (Lesley Chadwell) Meyer, of Huddleston, VA; grandchildren Stephanie, Brendan and Justin Meyer, Kelsey and Courtney Meyer, Ben and Bella Meyer and Joey Bielik; four sisters, Gladys Mayfield, of Rockford, IL; Betty (Bob) Christensen, of Huntsville, AL; LaVerne (Bob) Miller, of Tavares, FL; Joan (Don) Buchert, of Walworth, WI. He was preceded by a brother Leroy and a brother-in-law Roger Mayfield. Visitation will be Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL, with a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Martin Heinz, celebrant. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL. For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary