Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
501 W. Park Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
ALAN MICHAEL VOECKS


1968 - 2020
ALAN MICHAEL VOECKS Obituary
Alan Michael Voecks, 51, passed away suddenly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Sun Prairie, WI. He was born Sept. 5, 1968 in Milwaukee, WI and had been a resident of Mundelein for most of his life. He was a 1986 graduate of Shoreland High School in Somers, WI and a graduate of Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Alan was a former employee of Abbott Laboratories and was very active at St. John Lutheran Church in Libertyville and the science fiction community. Surviving are his wife of 16 years, April Voecks; his mother, Marie Voecks and sister, Carol (Brian) Lince; his mother-in-law, Penny Ettinger and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Voecks. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 501 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. Interment will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church and School. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
