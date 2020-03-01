Daily Herald Obituaries
ALAN WAYNE COLBY


1938 - 2020
ALAN WAYNE COLBY
PLATO CENTER - Alan Wayne Colby,81, of Plato Center, passed away on February 27, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was Born August 10, 1938 to Parker and Helen Colby. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, his children Wendy Colby (Brian Kelly), Terri Colby (Dan Pape), and Ben Colby (Traci), Grandchildren Devin, Liam, and Aislen Kelly; Daniel, Jeffrey Pape; and Parker Colby. Preceded in death by his parents and a brother David Colby. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
