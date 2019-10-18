|
|
Albert A. Rose, Jr., 80, longtime resident of Wheaton. Beloved husband of Mimi nee Jones for 49 years; dear son of the late Al and Betty Rose; cherished brother of Mary Hillinger, Greg (Susan) Rose, Tom (Donna) Rose, Bob (Carol) Rose and the late Janet Mendoza; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Al was the owner of A.A. Rose Construction Company for 38 years. He was an accomplished racing sailor and longtime member of the Chicago Yacht Club and Flaxseed Club of Wheaton. Al was a philanthropist as well as an avid skier, traveler, art collector and donor, jazz and classical music enthusiast. He enjoyed classic car collecting and won numerous show awards. Al appreciated the theatre arts as well. Al was a genuine good guy, devoted friend and relative and loyal and loving husband. Even though Al was beset by multiple sclerosis he was always gracious, positive and never complained. He will be missed greatly. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019. Prayers 9:15 A.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated for Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital, 26W171 Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019