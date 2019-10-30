|
ST. CHARLES - Albert Agnes age 80, passed away October 27, 2019. He was born in Florange, France to Charles and Marthe Agnes. He married his loving wife Henriette November 30, 1972. They made their home in St. Charles raising their daughter Josette. Albert worked as a project manager overseeing the construction of aluminum smelting plants. Albert and his family loved to take long family vacations to visit family in Europe. He is survived by his wife; Henriette, daughter; Josette (Allen) Finger, two grandchildren; Erin Finger, Quentin (Bethanie) Finger, two brothers; Edouard (Yvonne) Agnes, Antoin (Jacqueline) Agnes, great-grandson; Odin Finger. Albert was preceded in death by his sister; Therese, two brothers; Arsene, and Rayond. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Patrick Downtown Catholic Church 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019