HOFFMAN ESTATES - Albert E. "Emm" Stiff, 94, a resident at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Hoffman Estates, passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2020. Born on April 30, 1926, Emm was the son of Albert G. and M. Louise Stiff of St. Paul, MN. Emm is preceded in death by his wife, Alicia F. Robinson, his daughter, Cheryl and his granddaughter, Lauren. Emm and Alicia married on June 10, 1950. They were the loving parents of Larry (Marcia), Ron (Janet), Ken (Karen), Tom (Brenda), Robert (Becky), Tim (Lee), and Scott (Beth). Emm and Alicia were grandparents to 13 children and great-grandparents to five. Emm enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 23,1944 while still in high school, and officially began serving his country on July 8, 1944. Sgt. Stiff was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army Air Corp on July 1, 1946. Emm and Alicia moved from their childhood home in St. Louis Park, MN to Cleveland, OH in 1958 and then to Des Plaines, IL in 1961. Together in Des Plaines until Alicia's death in 1997, Emm worked as a traveling salesman until opening his own One Hour Martinizing dry cleaning business in Chicago, IL. With seven active boys, Alicia managed the home and volunteered at the schools and with Cub Scouts while Emm volunteered in many ways, most notably with Waycinden Area Boys Baseball as team manager, coach, umpire, and as league president. The Stiff family attended St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Des Plaines. As the boys moved out of their home Emm and Alicia became enthusiastic supporters of their children's careers, adult league sports, and the activities of their grandchildren. After Alicia's death Emm moved to Rolling Meadows in 2000, and to Hoffman Estates in 2016. Due to the current pandemic services and interment at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, IL will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emm's name may be made to Goldie B Floberg Center in Rockton, Il (www.goldiebfloberg.org
) for their assistance, care and compassion.