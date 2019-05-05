ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Albert F. Danajka passed on April 22, 2019 to be with God. He was born in Chicago, was a 1961 grad of Downers Grove H.S., and retired from United Airlines after 42 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Wheeling and Arlington Heights VFW, serving as quartermaster of both until their closing. Al was a current member of the Arlington Heights. American Legion Post 208. He enjoyed School District 25 activities such as their bowling league. He also loved golfing and the Bears. Al was the beloved husband of 50 years to Darlene A. (nee Hall); loving father of Lori Danajka and the late Ann Danajka Olen; cherished grandpa of Bradley and Boardie Loudon, Bryan Olen, and the late Lara Olen. Al was the dear son of the late John and Agnes (nee Testen) and leaves behind many close friends, who were also his loving family. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11 from 10am until the time of service at noon at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. A private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to JourneyCare Hospice at journeycare.org or at stjude.org would be appreciated. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Arrangements made by Millennium Cremation Care, 855-758-8400. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary