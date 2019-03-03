|
SCHAUMBURG - Albert L. Lenz, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Florence L. Lenz, nee Luehring. Devoted father of Douglas A. Lenz. Loving son of the late Albert and Karoline. Dear brother of the late Betty Keoffer and Emil Werly. Dear uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Interment Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Sue Lenz Memorial Fund, c/o St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019