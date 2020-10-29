1/
ALBERT MILTZ Sr.
Albert Miltz Sr., 85, born August 29, 1935, passed away October 26, 2020 from complications associated with heart disease. Loving father of Elizabeth (John) Haase, Albert Jr. (Andrea), Linda (Dan) Bransky, Teresa (Eric) Race and Tony (Kim). Devoted grandfather to Jim, Kristen (Sean) Burlage, Ashley, Rachel, Jessica (Fianc) Nick, Blake, Paige, Madison, Sydney, Brooke, Ava, Lyla, Hana, Rune, Nola, and Bode; great grandfather of Sophia Bransky and Talon Burlage. Albert was born in Hungary, as the only child of the late Armin and Theresa Miltz. He immigrated from Germany to the USA in 1956 at the age of 21. In 1956, upon meeting Lucia Gartner at a New Years Eve dance, he quickly proposed in May and the two were subsequently married on October 26 of the same year. After becoming a citizen, he served his adopted country with the Army National Guard. Albert then worked for Zenith Electronics for 25 years in various positions in both production and technical support. He retired after serving as the Production Manager at Anderson Snow in Schiller Park. He was a long standing member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bensenville, as well as the Zion Men's Club, where he served as the head chef for the annual Sauerkraut Dinner. He also was a proud member of the Aid Association for German Descendents. Albert enjoyed dancing, camping and traveling the country with his family, in addition to cooking, playing golf, and Friday night poker. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Geils Funeral Home - 180 S. York Rd. Bensenville from 3-8:00pm. Lying in state from 10am until time of service 11am at Zion Lutheran Church - 865 S. Church Rd. Bensenville, IL. Internment Private.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
(630) 766-3232
