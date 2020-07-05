Albert Robert "Bob" DuLaney, age 93½, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was diagnosed with a variety of maladies, but to those who knew him, his death was due to a lingering broken heart after losing his wife, the love of his life, and his best friend Laurel A. DuLaney in January of this year. Bob was born in Chicago, IL on December 7, 1926 to the late Floyd and Dorothy (Cameron) DuLaney. He was the brother of the late Donald DuLaney, Winifred Wold and Richard DuLaney. He grew up on the South Side of Chicago. Bob was a gifted artist and was the recipient of a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago. However, his passion was helping people. Bob enlisted in the Medical Corps of the Navy and was a PT assistant during WWII. Later he attended and graduated from the University of IL Urbana-Champaign, and the Medical College of VA Commonwealth University. He was employed for 35 years as a chief physical therapist at the West Side VA Hospital in Chicago; serving his last 5 years as a mentor to students studying PT at the University of IL Chicago. Bob enjoyed so many things and had a zest for life! He like attending drum and bugle corps competition due to his involvement with the Edison Drum Corp when he was younger. He loved to travel, and fastidiously planned trips for his family each summer; managing to take them to every contiguous state. When not devouring books, he was watching his beloved White Sox, Bears and Fighting Illini. He planted gardens, trimmed trees, refinished furniture, and designed and built things around the house. But most of all, he lived his life for his family. Bob is survived by his children, Denise (Wayne) Pawelczyk and Mark (Carol) DuLaney, his incredible grandsons, Sean (Chelsea) DuLaney, Matthew (Katie) DuLaney and Andrei Pawelczyk, and his wee great-grandchildren, Tommy, Liam, Hanley, Remi, and arriving in September, Finn. Due to this unprecedented time, there will be a private burial at Abraham National Cemetery in Elwood, IL for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Bob's honor to one of the following organizations: The Wounded Warrior Project
, Disabled American Veterans
, or the VCU School of Physical Therapy. Funeral information, online condolences, and viewing of the funeral service can be seen at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.