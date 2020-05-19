Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT RUDOLPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT S. RUDOLPH


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT S. RUDOLPH Obituary
Albert S. Rudolph, 95, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born June 6, 1924 in Chicago and was a lifelong Chicagoland resident. Al served with the US Army in the South Pacific during WWII and received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was the former general manager for the Chieftain Pontiac Auto Dealership in Winnetka for over 50 years. He was a lifelong member of the catholic church and remembered his days with pride of being an usher at St. John's Church in Johnsburg. He enjoyed his dog, boat and his home on Lake Matthews Trail. Surviving are his grandchildren, Thomas (Erin) Maiorca and Linda (Scott) Klepac; 6 grandsons, Charles, Logan, Christian and Wesley Klepac; Teddy and Anthony Maiorca. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Maiorca in 2004 and his wife Irene N. Rudolph in 2016. Private funeral services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Rosary Mission, 100 Mason Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -