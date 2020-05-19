|
|
Albert S. Rudolph, 95, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born June 6, 1924 in Chicago and was a lifelong Chicagoland resident. Al served with the US Army in the South Pacific during WWII and received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was the former general manager for the Chieftain Pontiac Auto Dealership in Winnetka for over 50 years. He was a lifelong member of the catholic church and remembered his days with pride of being an usher at St. John's Church in Johnsburg. He enjoyed his dog, boat and his home on Lake Matthews Trail. Surviving are his grandchildren, Thomas (Erin) Maiorca and Linda (Scott) Klepac; 6 grandsons, Charles, Logan, Christian and Wesley Klepac; Teddy and Anthony Maiorca. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Maiorca in 2004 and his wife Irene N. Rudolph in 2016. Private funeral services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Rosary Mission, 100 Mason Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020