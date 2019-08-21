Daily Herald Obituaries
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
ALBERT SCOTT OLSEN


1966 - 2019
ALBERT SCOTT OLSEN Obituary
ADDISON - Albert Scott Olsen, 53. Beloved son of Ronald and Barbara. Loving brother of Dana Olsen Lakin and Myles Olsen. Dearest uncle of Robert Lakin. Al was an Eagle Scout with Troop 403 and was a mold maker in the tool and die industry. He was also a 2nd Lieutenant with the Civil Air Patrol. Memorial Visitation Sat. Sept 7 from 1-4 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) with a Memorial Service at 3 PM. Interment private at Fairmount Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
