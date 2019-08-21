|
ADDISON - Albert Scott Olsen, 53. Beloved son of Ronald and Barbara. Loving brother of Dana Olsen Lakin and Myles Olsen. Dearest uncle of Robert Lakin. Al was an Eagle Scout with Troop 403 and was a mold maker in the tool and die industry. He was also a 2nd Lieutenant with the Civil Air Patrol. Memorial Visitation Sat. Sept 7 from 1-4 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) with a Memorial Service at 3 PM. Interment private at Fairmount Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019