Albert Sell, US Army veteran, age 88, of Lincolnwood and former longtime resident of Harwood Heights (1960-2019), passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley for sixty-five years. Loving father of Sherry (Bob) Auld, Brian (Barbara) Sell and Nancy Sell. Cherished grandfather of Megan and Erik Auld, Madeline and Michael Sell, and Kelly and Caitlin Cullerton. After years as a talented baker and cake decorator, Al then used his entrepreneurial spirit to launch Kleen-Rite Inc. which he headed for over fifty years. Al had a lifelong passion for convertible cars, dancing and boating. He served as commodore of Diversey Yacht Club and president of the Lions Club of Harwood Heights. Memorial service will be determined at a later date and time. Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.







