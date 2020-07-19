1/
ALBERT SELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Sell, US Army veteran, age 88, of Lincolnwood and former longtime resident of Harwood Heights (1960-2019), passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley for sixty-five years. Loving father of Sherry (Bob) Auld, Brian (Barbara) Sell and Nancy Sell. Cherished grandfather of Megan and Erik Auld, Madeline and Michael Sell, and Kelly and Caitlin Cullerton. After years as a talented baker and cake decorator, Al then used his entrepreneurial spirit to launch Kleen-Rite Inc. which he headed for over fifty years. Al had a lifelong passion for convertible cars, dancing and boating. He served as commodore of Diversey Yacht Club and president of the Lions Club of Harwood Heights. Memorial service will be determined at a later date and time. Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicagoland Cremation Options
9329 Byron St
Schiller Park, IL 60176
(773) 631-0018
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved