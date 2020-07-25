Albert Theodore Polka passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at home. He was 52 years old. Al was born on July 22, 1967 to Frank Polka and Elsie Nelson Polka of Chicago Illinois. Al graduated from Foreman High School in 1985 where he was a member of ROTC. His mechanical aptitude served him well as he restored and beautified muscle cars. He installed cooling towers around the world and joined Local Union 150 as a heavy machine mechanic. Al made it his mission to restore his father-in-law's house as well as his own home. He was famous for his lobster and crab fests and beautiful landscaping. He doted on his beloved son, Jack, and his greatest joy was being with his family. He also loved a crackling bonfire, Christmas mornings, and hugging his pets, (particularly his Goldens Charlie and Biscuit). Al had a unique and crazy sense of humor that always had people laughing. His generosity was unparalleled. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elsie Polka of Chicago, IL. Survivors include his wife Jennifer Polka and son Jack Polka of Rolling Meadows IL, his brother Thomas Polka of Louisville KY, his brother Frank (Angela) Polka of Lake in the Hills IL, his brother Dan (Sue ) Polka of Carol Stream IL, his brother Gerald (Annette) Polka of Pensacola FL, his sister Barbara (Gene) Harrison of Union Star KY, his sister Helen (Eric) Karl of Cordova TN, his sister Sandra (Jeff) Jurs of Bartlett IL, his sister Catherine Izzo of Mt. Prospect IL, his sister-in-law Laura Diven-Brown, his brother-in-law Robert Brown, and nephew Sean Brown of Oxford MS - as well as many nieces, nephews, and animal friends. Due to Covid 19, please celebrate his life privately and love each other. Sleep now, our sweet boy.

