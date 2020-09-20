BARRINGTON - Dr. Alberto Santos Armas, 89, died peacefully at home, September 12, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Nancy (Cook); loving father of 5 children, Andrew (Eileen) Armas, Burlington, CT; Amy (Michael) Wlodek, Cary, IL; Mary (Matthew) Quillin, Parshall, ND; Christopher (Jennie) Armas, Granada Hills, CA; and Annie (Kevin) Pakkala, Henderson, NV. Adoring grandfather of 11, Thomas, Allison, Cosette, Alec, Michael, Cole, Ethan, Corinne, Logan, Isabel, Owen. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dr. Armas was preceded in death by his parents, Angel and Adelaida de Armas, Sagua La Grande, Cuba; brothers, Angel, Armando (Lachi), Alejandro (Pepe); and sister, Adelaida (Nena). Private service was held with immediate family. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future for friends and family. Please consider honoring the life of Alberto Armas with a donation gift to JourneyCare Hospice of Barrington or the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. To read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411.