ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Albinus A. Raupp was born on July 1, 1927 in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Albinus and Elizabeth (nee Stanke) Raupp. He died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Al was a hardworking family man who was employed at McIntyre Lumber for 15 years. He was also a ready-mix truck driver and worked in maintenance for Meyer Material Company until he retired at age 69. His interests included fishing, hunting, and carpentry. He enjoyed working on cars, completing home improvement projects and yard care. He was raised on a farm, enjoyed growing vegetables, and was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. Albinus is survived by his spouse of 66 years Magdalen Raupp (nee Geimer); his children Donna (John) Bauer, Shirley (Barry) Sanders, Mark (Mary Ruth) Raupp, Mary Beth (Edward Lopez) Caldwell, Judy (Douglas) Sanders; his grandchildren Jeremy (Whitney) Bauer, Emily Bauer, Kari (Kevin) Erickson, Jeffrey (Jaclyn) Sanders, Allison Sanders, Matthew (Brittany) Raupp, Michelle Gregg, McKenzie Caldwell, Nicholas Caldwell, Maggie Spitznogle, Monica Spitznogle, Jake Sanders, Jenna Sanders and his great-granddaughter Remington Raupp; his brother Edward (Ann) Raupp; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen (Jim) Spitznogle; his parents; his siblings Daniel Raupp, George (late Kathy) Raupp, Ted (Clara) Raupp, Gene (Glenda) Raupp, Mary Lou (late Marvin) Schaeffer, Larry (late Laurie) Raupp, Jerry (Ellen) Raupp and Raymond Raupp. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will follow at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019