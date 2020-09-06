Aldona Sophie Miloch, nee Alisauskis, 93, of Sterling, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home. Aldona was born in Chicago on November 8, 1926, the daughter of Matthew and Sophie (Simkus) Alisauskis. She married Norbert Miloch on October 17, 1953 in Chicago. Aldona worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling, and Questors International. Aldona enjoyed world travel, quilting, genealogy, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. Survivors include her husband, Norbert of Sterling; three daughters, Judith (Scott) Borchardt also of Sterling; Constance (Tom) Kirkenmeier of Wheaton, and Christine (Christopher) Wallgen of Downers Grove; three grandchildren, Eric Kirkenmeier of Chicago, Evan (Katie) Kirkenmeier of Kansas City, MO, and Adam Kirkenmeier of Chicago; one great-granddaughter, Sloane; two sisters-in-law, Dolores and Susan; and three nephews, Jeffrey Schramuk, Matthew Alisauskis, and Paul Alisauskis. Aldona was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Edward Alisauskis. Masks will be required and social distancing in effect for public visitation at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Burial will conclude at 2:00pm at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081 or Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture, 6500 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60629. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
.