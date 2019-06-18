|
ST. CHARLES - Alena Stybr, age 91, passed away June 16, 2019. She was born in the Czech Republic and came to the United States in 1968. She is survived by her daughters; Mila (Jiri) Vitek, Alena (Paul) Batty, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and brother; Ales (Jira) Neustupa. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jiri. Funeral Services will be private. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019