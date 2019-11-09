|
HUNTLEY - Alex E. Borkowski, age 78, a former many year resident of Chicago, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Alex was born in Chicago on November 2, 1941 and was the only child born to the late Alexander and Eugenia Borkowski. Alex was a resident of Del Webb Sun City, Huntley for the past 2 years. Prior to retirement, Alex was a loyal and valued employee of the Chicago Tribune for 38 years. He loved to cook, garden and spending time outside in his yard. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 52 years; Anna A. whom he married on July 6, 1968. Their daughters; Diane (William) Tanke and Lisa (Carlos) Flores and his 5 grandchildren all whom he loved and was very proud of; Samantha, Hanna, Michael, Jack and Taylor. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 -6:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. Family and friends will meet for Funeral Mass on Monday, at 11:30 AM at Our Lady Mother of the Church, 8748 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Chicago. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 9, 2019