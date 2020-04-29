|
|
Alexander Conforti, 82, died peacefully on April 25, 2020 in Elgin. Alexander was born on September 28, 1937, in Chicago to parents Antonio and Palmi (Paulino) Conforti. Alexander is survived by his children, Lisa Ann Conforti, and Anthony Alexander Conforti, his siblings, Debby (Chester) Rachel, and Dennis Conforti, many nieces and nephews, and his close friends, Nick (Dorothy) Pavia, and Geraldine Tomasik. Alexander is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (nee Sheehy) Conforti, his siblings, Mary Ann (Warren) Pizzolato, and Arthur Conforti, and his close friend Al Tomasik. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020