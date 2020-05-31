Retired Judge Alexander P. White Jr. passed away peacefully at age 88, with his family, at his home in Des Plaines, IL, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL on March 30, 1932. Son of the late Alexander and Eleanor White, survived by his wife and best friend of 60 years: Marilyn, his sister: Patricia Platt, his children: Brad White, Christy Stuercke (Jim), Laura Tuider and Julie Gabala (David), his grandchildren: Brian Gabala, Nick Stuercke, Jaclyn Gabala, Stephanie Stuercke, and Ryan White. He earned a BS from Northwestern Illinois University, a J.D. from Kent College of Law, and attended both John Marshall Law School and DePaul University to receive his L.L.M and M.S. His career was full and challenging; as his passion was law. A Marine Corps helicopter pilot, serving in the Korean war, retiring as Colonel after 30 years in the reserve. Assistant to Governor Richard B. Olgilvie, Regional Director for the Department of Labor, Corporate Lawyer for General Electric, and retiring in 2018, after 33 years on the bench, Chief Judge of the Illinois Tax and Miscellaneous Remedies Law Division for the Circuit Court of Cook County. Over the years, he wrote over 214 law reviews and received many awards. He was most proud of the ABA Freedom Award in Eminent Domain and Land Use. He was an extraordinary man; loving, kind, compassionate, honest, fun and touched many lives. He will be missed by all. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no wake or burial service. Sometime in the future there will be a celebration of life. Please visit alexander-p-white.forevermissed.com if you would like to share any photos, memories or stories of Al. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en or the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/. For information, please contact G.L. Hills Funeral Home, www.glhillsfuneralhome.com or 847-699-9003.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.