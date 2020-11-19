1/
ALEXANDER S. WEBSTER
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Alexander S. Webster, 82, of Elgin, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born April 26, 1938 in Scotland the son of Allen and Agnes Webster. He had been a resident of Elgin over 55 years and owned Elgin Decorators before retiring. Surviving are 2 children, Daniel A. (Julie) Webster and Jennifer (Mark) Sword; 4 grandchildren, Katie, Nicole, Maggie and Morgan; 3 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Jayden and Avery; and a sister, Mary (Jim) McCurrick; and his special friend, Janet Asdel. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie Martens Webster; and 3 brothers. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of one's choice. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved