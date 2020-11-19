ELGIN - Alexander S. Webster, 82, of Elgin, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born April 26, 1938 in Scotland the son of Allen and Agnes Webster. He had been a resident of Elgin over 55 years and owned Elgin Decorators before retiring. Surviving are 2 children, Daniel A. (Julie) Webster and Jennifer (Mark) Sword; 4 grandchildren, Katie, Nicole, Maggie and Morgan; 3 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Jayden and Avery; and a sister, Mary (Jim) McCurrick; and his special friend, Janet Asdel. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie Martens Webster; and 3 brothers. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of one's choice
. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.