Alexandra Jane De Rosa, 78, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at her home in Des Plaines. She was born on April 15, 1941 in Chicago to Leonard and Gertrude Kledzik. She was passionate about singing, playing piano, creating ceramic art, and searching for collectibles. Known for her kindness to strays and misfits, she provided "a soft landing" that gave safety, warmth, and love to those in need. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Robert) Bracher, April Forshter, Brian (Anna) DeRosa, stepdaughter, Diane (Keith) Sesko, her brother, Michael (Barbara) Kledzik, 6 grandchildren, 1 niece, and 2 nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Zachary Church at 10 a.m., 567 Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 1, 2020