ALEXANDRIA J. DURNIL

Alexandria J. Durnil, "Sandi" to family and friends; passed away peacefully on March 16th at the age of 71. Sandi loved life and was happiest being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and friends. Loving mom of Heather C. Majewski, Kelly A. Majewski and David L. Majewski; proud grandmother of Skyler, Jaden, Lila, Josef, David and Mason; cherished sister of Mike (Martha) Durnil and Larry (Barb) Durnil and dearest lifelong friend of Sandi Musser. A memorial and remembrance to celebrate Sandi's life will be held later in the year when family and friends can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandi's honor to The American Liver Foundation, 332 South Michigan Ave., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60604 or americanliverfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
