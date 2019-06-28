|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Alexis Swiatkiewicz was born December 8, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Dolores (nee Indovina) Gouleven. She died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home. Alexis is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; her children Dan (Stefanie), Laura and Mike (Jenna); her grandchildren, Tommy, Ally, and Kaytlin; her father, John Gouleven; and her stepfather John Koziol. She was preceded in death by Mother, Dolores Koziol. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:00 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, Illinois for Mass at 10:00 am. Entombment at All Saints. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019