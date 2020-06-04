The Peace Hospice team wishes to express our sincere condolences to Alfreds family and friends. We are honored that we could provide care and companionship to Alfred and his family on his final journey. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
ELGIN - Alfred B. Cedeno, 64, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Al was born on October 25, 1955 in Chicago IL to Luis and Elsie Cedeno. He grew up in Streamwood, where he met Charlotte, his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years-she was the love of his life. Shortly after attending Elgin High School, he began working at Fitzpatrick Company in Elmhurst. His wisdom and leadership fueled his 35 year career, where he was promoted to plant manager. Al was a man of strong Christian faith. He spent three decades serving as a leader at local churches in Elgin, most recently a member of Harvest Bible Chapel. He also volunteered as a camp counselor at Camp Awana, in Fredonia, WI for many summers. His deepest passion in life was his relationship with Jesus Christ and his family. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, the Chicago Cubs and spending time with his family. Al was preceded in death by his sister Jessica (Craig) Patrick. Is survived by his parents, Luis and Elsie, his wife Charlotte, his sister Alice (Gary) Jacobs, his daughter, Michelle (Derek) Strissel, his son Alfred L. (Marta) Cedeno, his grandchildren, Nathanael Strissel, Victoria Strissel, Marta "Grace" Cedeno, Michelle Cedeno, Maribel Cedeno, and Lucia Cedeno. A private family service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Geneva IL. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to "The Alfred Cedeno Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 630-232-7337 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.