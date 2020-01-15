|
DES PLAINES - Alfred F. Moscinski, a Des Plaines resident of 63 years, passed away January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 8, 1927 to Alex and Helen (nee Kowalski) Moscinski in Chicago. He was married to his loving wife, the late Maryann C. (nee Glomski) Moscinski for 64 years. Alfred was a member of St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 63 years. Alfred is survived by his daughters, Pam (Dale) Bartusiewicz and Michelle (John) Chamberlain and dear grandfather of Daniel (fiancee, Jackie Reitz) Bartusiewicz, Christina (Andrew) Reese, Mary Chamberlain and Joseph Chamberlain. Great-grandfather of Otto, Bennett, and Paxton Reese. Fond brother of Germaine (the late Lorenz) Patryn and the late Chester, Richard (Shirlee), Edmund (Evelyn), LeRoy (sole surviving sister-in-law, Nancy), Rita, and Bernadette (Ron) Walker. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and a friend to many. For twenty years, Alfred and Maryann worked side by side, while owning White Oak (Rexall) Drug Store at the corner of White and Oakton Streets. Maryann took care of the cosmetics counter and assisted customers in the front of the store while Al filled prescriptions. They enjoyed being a part of the Des Plaines community and considered their customers their friends. Alfred also enjoyed his local and national memberships in the Polish American Pharmacist Association, National Association of Retail Druggists and Rotary International. Al and Maryann also enjoyed being members of the Honeymooners Club for many, many years. Al and Maryann loved to travel. Their favorite destinations included Italy, Poland, Hawaii and Alaska. Memorial Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 1280 Prospect Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois from 10:000 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Alfred's name to St. Stephen Protomartyr Church or at . Cremation Care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For more information, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020