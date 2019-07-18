|
PALATINE - Visitation for Alfred J. Weinberg, 87, of Palatine, will be held on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine beginning at 3:00 pm until 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 465 N. Benton Street, Palatine. Interment will be private. Alfred was the loving father of Thomas (Victoria) Weinberg, Michael (Emily) Weinberg, Mary (Robert Paul) Bosler, James Weinberg and Julie (John) Johnson; treasured grandfather of Dionne, David Dean, Terry (Starra) and Joseph Weinberg, Anna (Michael) Pendell, Shawn (Megan) Bosler, Bryant (Cristina) Bosler, J. Zachary and Joshua Johnson; great-grandfather of Colton, Morgan, Trevor, Airyana, Carmen and Jayden; and dear brother of John, Elizabeth, Alice and William. Alfred is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Therese; and his brother, Roy. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 465 N. Benton Street, Palatine. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019