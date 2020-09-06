Alfred Lee "Al" Rider, 76, of Kissimmee, Florida, departed our lives Friday August 28, 2020. Born February 1, 1944 to the late Carl and Margaret (nee Slater) Rider, in Chicago, Illinois. A graduate of West Leyden High School he later became a United States Marine. Al was Vice president of General Contracting at Island One Resorts and General Manager at Diamond Resorts International. He also had his own contracting Company. He was an avid golfer and dart thrower, he also enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. Al was a devoted Chicago sports fan, and tried to never miss a Cubs and Bears game. He always had a great big smile on his face and loved to tell one liner jokes. Along with his parents, Al was preceded in death by brothers, George (Tom) Rider, Robert Celaya, and Richard Celaya; sisters, Bette Rider-Harris, Geraldine Jeske; and stepdaughter, Melissa Dion. He is survived by his loving wife, Carla Rider; daughters, Jennifer Rider of Wheeling, Illinois, Tracy Winzentsen of Round Lake, Illinois, and Lauren Rider of Chicago, Illinois; stepdaughters, Raquel (Larry) Kaina, and Ericka (Bobby) Smith of St. Cloud, Florida. His grandchildren were light of his life, Logan Rider and Peyton Winzentsen of Round Lake, Illinois, Shelby Kaina, Tyler Kaina, of St. Cloud, Florida, Austin Smith, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Madison Dion, of Orlando, Florida, Jada Smith, of St. Cloud, Florida. "Allieoop" as lovingly referred to by his many nieces and nephews held a very special place close to his heart. A memorial service will be held at a later place and time.







