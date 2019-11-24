|
ST. CHARLES - Alfred Leo Zak, 90, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Alfred was born on March 26, 1929 in Milwaukee WI, to Leo and Agnes (nee Moritz) Zak. He was joined in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Margaret Ann Rohan on June 30, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI. They shared the next 68 years together, raising a family of eight children, until his passing. Alfred started High School at the St. Francis Catholic Seminary school in Milwaukee, WI. In the fall of 1943, after one year at St. Francis, he transferred to Messmer Catholic High School in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from Messmer Catholic High School in June of 1947, Alfred was accepted into the Alexian Brothers Teaching Hospital on the north side of Chicago to pursue a career in nursing. He graduated and received his degree as a Registered Nurse on September 17, 1951. He worked briefly at Alexian Brothers Hospital until he and Margaret moved to the Fox Valley area, specifically St. Charles, IL. Alfred worked at St. Charles Juvenile Corrections Facility in 1952 as a part time RN and part time case worker where he was approached by management to apply for a RN position at Delnor Hospital on the northeast side of St. Charles. He started at Delnor Hospital in late 1953 and remained there until 1972 when he left nursing to pursue his second career in real estate. During his time at Delnor Hospital, in 1962, Alfred continued his education and earned his certificate of Operating Room Surgical Supervisor. It was this position which he held until his retirement from nursing in 1972. While still working at Delnor Hospital, he saw the impending growth of the St. Charles area and decided to venture into real estate. He studied at night and any time when he was at home and "on-call" for his hospital duties. He got his Real Estate license in 1968 and worked part-time for local realtor George Marshall of Marshall Real Estate in the basement of his St. Charles office near St. Patrick's downtown church. As the market took off in the late 1960s, Alfred made the decision to go full-time into real estate and left Delnor Hospital after 20 years. He went to work at Kanute Realty in downtown St. Charles. Soon after getting his Brokers License, he became a partner with Mrs. Bernadine Kanute forming Kanute and Zak Realty. Kanute Realty later became the Century 21 Kanute and Zak office in St. Charles. As Mrs. Kanute retired, her son Charles Kanute and Alfred became partners and remained so until Alfred's retirement is 1996. Alfred was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in downtown St. Charles serving for years on the Men's Club as both member and president. He also was a longtime member of the St. Patrick's Parish Council and for many years active on the Crane Road Church Building and Grounds Committee. One of his proudest accomplishments was his role as Sesquicentennial Chairman for the St. Patrick's Parish 150 year celebration in 2001. Alfred was an amazingly loving husband and father throughout his long life. He was always there to support his eight children through the many ups and downs of life over the years. He enjoyed his stained glass hobby, making many lamps and windows over the years. He especially loved his yard and the many, many years he spent outdoors keeping it picture perfect. Alfred loved to travel, taking his large family on many road trips over the years. He enjoyed family time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin every summer with his children and grandchildren. Most of all he loved his trips to Hawaii with his wife Margaret, over ten times to Maui. Later in life they enjoyed spending winters in Florida and did so for the month of February for over twenty-five consecutive years. They also traveled abroad with church sponsored groups to the Holy Land, Rome and Lourdes France. Alfred is survived by his wife Margaret of 68 years, his brother Paul, his children Michael (Diane) Zak, Patrick (Stephanie) Zak, Kathleen (John) Vermaat, Maureen (Richard) Bergeson, Timothy Zak, Peter (Kimberly) Zak, Eileen (Jeffery) Buck, his grandchildren, Jennifer, Annette, Edward, Christopher, Daniel, Colleen, Alex, Kelley, Jason, Katy and his 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Agnes Zak, his wife's parents John and Jean Rohan, his brother-in-law Cpl. John Rohan U.S. Marines, his sister Rita her and husband Robert Rawson, his sister-in-law Jerilyn Zak, and his son Christopher and his wife Laurie Zak. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Crane Road, St. Charles from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the church at noon. Interment is private at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alfred Zak's name to St. Patrick's Church Sacred Art Endowment, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019