|
|
Alfred Philip Tufo, age 92, of Creekside Lane, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Brookdale Elizabeth City. Born in Bronx, NY on March 7, 1927 to the late Giuseppe Joseph Tufo and Josephine DeMaria Tufo, he was the widower of Johanna Vondrach Tufo. Mr. Tufo served his country honorably in both the U. S. Army and the U. S. Navy (the latter during World War II) and then served as a deputy chief police officer for twenty-eight years in Waukegan, IL before retiring. He was a member of the Illinois Police Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the local V. F. W. Post #6060. He is survived by his daughter, Aldona Tufo-Circelli of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Kelsey Graham and Ashley Moody (Jason) all of Elizabeth City; a great grandchild, Gracie Moody of Elizabeth City; nephews, Ferdinand Tufo (Joanne) of Boston, MA, Joe Sacco (Donna) of Maywood, NJ, and Jamie Sacco (Michelle) of Charlottesville, VA; and a niece, Joanne Allen (Gary) of GA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Ferdinand G. "Freddie" Tufo and a sister, Gloria Davis. A private funeral will be held at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Home in Maywood, NJ. Interment will be in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Tufo family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019