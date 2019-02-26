Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE WOCHNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE A. WOCHNICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE A. WOCHNICK Obituary
Alice A. Wochnick (nee Gerschefske) beloved wife of the late Daniel; loving mom of Rita (Steve) Dzieglewicz and the late David Wochnick; loving daughter of the late Martha and Richard Gerschefske; dear sister of the late Herbert and Arthur Gerschefske and Marion Ravagnie; loving grandma of Dale and Kenneth. Funeral Thursday, 9 a.m. with a chapel service at 10 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation Wednesday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now