ARLINGTON HEIGHTS- Alice Caroline Gaare (age 95) was born February 18, 1923 in Palatine, Illinois to Herman J. and Alma (nee Langhoff) Diekmann. She died February 15, 2019 (just three days short of her 96th birthday) at her home in Arlington Heights. Alice lived her life in Palatine and Arlington Heights. She attended Palatine High School and after graduating in 1941 she worked in Chicago as a teletype operator for General Mills until she was married on June 21,1947. She then worked at Gieske's Dry Goods store in Arlington Heights until the birth of her first child. Alice loved to sew, helped create her own wedding dress and sewed clothing for herself and family members - which included prom and Christmas Ball dresses for her daughter. She was skilled in home decorating, reupholstering and sewing draperies for her home and for family members. Alice loved flowers and gardening. She was a loving daughter, a devoted wife and mother of four children which kept her very busy at home. Alice and her husband Mel of 71 years also enjoyed traveling around the United States and had the opportunity to visit many countries. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Arlington Heights. Alice is survived by her husband Melvin Gaare; her children Kathleen (Charles) Gaare-Wiese, David (Remia) Gaare, Brian (Kathy) Gaare, and Dennis (Pamela) Gaare. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Matthew (Veronica) Wiese, Allison Gaare, Jason (Erin) Gaare, Lauren (Joey) Franklin, and Jacob Gaare, as well as by her three great grandsons, Sebastian and Ethan Wiese, and Kendrick Gaare. Alice is also survived by her brother Ronald Diekmann, her cousin Carol (George) Cramer, and several nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her parents and many loving aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. with interment immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. Funeral information and condolences can be found at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary