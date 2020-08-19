1/1
ALICE E. STEWARD
BUFFALO GROVE - Alice E. Steward, age 93, a longtime resident of Buffalo Grove, and most recently of Libertyville, passed into the company of her treasured husband, Thad and the arms of God on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was the cherished wife of Thaddeus "Thad" for 65 years. Loving mother of Don (Kathy), Nancy (Bill) Moore, Mark (Kerry) and the late Tom (Carolyn). Proud grandmother of Heather (Jason), Tara, Chad (Melissa), Nancy (Ken) and the late Nicholas (Megan). Great-grandmother of Makayla, Kyle, Declan and Chase. Dear sister of the late Jerry Stazsak. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Alice was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She considered her primary job to be raising her four children and supporting her husband in all of his business and social endeavors. She had a quiet strength that was sometimes misinterpreted as a weakness, but showed its full force when required and was something that was to be respected. After her children successfully fledged the nest, she worked in the office at St. Mary Parish and also rose through the ranks to become President of the Women's Club there. In retirement, she and Thad took numerous trips and also enjoyed their time together, as well as with family and friends. A life celebration mass will be held Friday 10 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary Parish are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
