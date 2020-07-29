1/
ALICE ELEANOR MEHLHOP
1928 - 2020
Alice Eleanor Mehlhop (nee Noftz), 92, of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday July 26, 2020. She was born July 15, 1928 in Velva, North Dakota to the late Hans and Clara Noftz. Alice was the wife of the late Harvey; mother of Harvey (Patricia) Mehlhop, Lois (Gerald) Pump and Lee (Linda) Mehlhop; grandmother of Brian, David (Pei), Marc (Spring) Megan, Jennifer (Fabricio), Brandon (Annalisa) and Elizabeth (Jeffrey), great-grandmother of Tyler, Justin, Sam, Daniel, Emily, Genevieve, Gianna, Nicholas, Sophia, Christian, Kyle and the late Max; and sister of the late Clarabelle Schultz, Hans Noftz, Eldora Burris, Thelma Penna, and Alfred (Karen) Noftz. Visitation and burial private. A memorial service at St. John United Church of Christ will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice or St. John UCC. Information, 847-253-0224.


Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
