ALICE G. "GLORIA" TEMPLEMAN
VERNON HILLS - Alice G. "Gloria" Templeman, 93, passed away at home with family by her side on Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gordon F. Templeman, US Navy World War II Veteran. A native of Chicago, Gloria was born on October 22, 1927 to William and Alice Brownlie. She is survived by her loving family who brought her incredible joy throughout her life. A loving mother of Bradley (Jane) and Cathy, and a devoted grandmother of Melissa, John and Elizabeth; and two beautiful great grandchildren Tucker and Everett. A graduate of Von Steuben High School and Wright Junior College, she worked at the family store, Wisconsin Dairy, and married Gordon on September 15, 195l. After relocating to Mundelein and Libertyville as a devoted mother, she created a home filled with laughter, warmth, wisdom and grace before retiring with Gordon to Wisconsin. A graveside service for her family will be held on Wed. Nov. 25, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
