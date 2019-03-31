Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theis-Gorski Funeral Home
3517-3527 North Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60641
(773) 463-5800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Theis-Gorski Funeral Home
3517-3527 North Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60641
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Theis-Gorski Funeral Home
3517-3527 North Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE MUSIAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE H. MUSIAL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE H. MUSIAL Obituary
Alice H. Musial, nee Tomasiewicz, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Sr., loving fiance of Bob Reszke, was born into eternal life on March 28, 2019. Loving Mother of Robert Jr. (Eve Lopez), proud grandmother of Jacqueline, treasured sister of Walter Jr. and Brian (Toni) Tomasiewicz. Visitation Monday, April 1st , from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 2nd, 11 a.m. at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, followed by interment at the St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Donation to The appreciated. For more information, please call 773-463-5800.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now