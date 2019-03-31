|
Alice H. Musial, nee Tomasiewicz, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Sr., loving fiance of Bob Reszke, was born into eternal life on March 28, 2019. Loving Mother of Robert Jr. (Eve Lopez), proud grandmother of Jacqueline, treasured sister of Walter Jr. and Brian (Toni) Tomasiewicz. Visitation Monday, April 1st , from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 2nd, 11 a.m. at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, followed by interment at the St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Donation to The appreciated. For more information, please call 773-463-5800.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019