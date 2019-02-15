|
Alice J. Alesi, nee Kieres, 96, of Arlington Heights, IL. Born September 8th, 1922 in Chicago, she passed away on February 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Alesi for 60 years; loving mother of Bob (Molly), Bruce (Linda) and Gary (Joan) Alesi; cherished grandmother of Renee (Andy), Elizabeth (Trey), Rob (Amber), Sara, Adam (Meredith), Brian (Fay), Jeff (Amanda), Brad (Molly) and Lynn (Shawn) and great grandmother of nine; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's name to St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E Anderson Drive, Palatine, would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Saturday, February 16th, 9 AM, St. Thomas of Villanova, until time of funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or visit Alice's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2019