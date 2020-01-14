Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Laurence Catholic Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
River Valley Memorial Gardens
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE HOSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE K. HOSEY


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE K. HOSEY Obituary
ELGIN - Alice K. Hosey (nee Finzel), 90, of Elgin passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday January 12th, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1929 in Elgin, IL the daughter of George and Katharina (Gehringer) Finzel. She is survived by all seven of her children: daughter Jean (Howard) Simmons, sons Jack, Thomas, Robert, Michael, Patrick (Susan), and daughter Susan Beecher. Nine grandchildren: Josh, Alicia (Eric), Shannon, Rebecca, Michele (Kevin), Max, Kelly (Kasey), John (Cindy), and Chad; and eight great grandchildren Daniel, Amiah, Addison, Hailey, Enzo, Charley, London, and Benjamin. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Dot Van Eycke, brother George Finzel, sisters-in-law Darlene Finzel and Billie Hosey, and brother in-law Lloyd Fruin along with many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: John F. Hosey in 1979, who she married on October 4, 1947; her parents, and siblings: Joseph Finzel, Louis Finzel, and Judy Fruin, brothers-in-law Don Van Eycke, Joseph Hosey and James Hosey, and sister-in-law Lucille Hosey. Alice was known for her love of nature, her crafting ability (knitting, crocheting, sewing, and stained glass to name a few). She enjoyed many years of boating with John, family and friends and continued to travel in her retirement. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, at 10 AM, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Wednesday morning in the funeral home from 9 AM until 9:45 AM. Charitable donations may be given to the Elgin Food Pantry or . For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -