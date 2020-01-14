|
|
ELGIN - Alice K. Hosey (nee Finzel), 90, of Elgin passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday January 12th, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1929 in Elgin, IL the daughter of George and Katharina (Gehringer) Finzel. She is survived by all seven of her children: daughter Jean (Howard) Simmons, sons Jack, Thomas, Robert, Michael, Patrick (Susan), and daughter Susan Beecher. Nine grandchildren: Josh, Alicia (Eric), Shannon, Rebecca, Michele (Kevin), Max, Kelly (Kasey), John (Cindy), and Chad; and eight great grandchildren Daniel, Amiah, Addison, Hailey, Enzo, Charley, London, and Benjamin. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Dot Van Eycke, brother George Finzel, sisters-in-law Darlene Finzel and Billie Hosey, and brother in-law Lloyd Fruin along with many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: John F. Hosey in 1979, who she married on October 4, 1947; her parents, and siblings: Joseph Finzel, Louis Finzel, and Judy Fruin, brothers-in-law Don Van Eycke, Joseph Hosey and James Hosey, and sister-in-law Lucille Hosey. Alice was known for her love of nature, her crafting ability (knitting, crocheting, sewing, and stained glass to name a few). She enjoyed many years of boating with John, family and friends and continued to travel in her retirement. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, at 10 AM, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Wednesday morning in the funeral home from 9 AM until 9:45 AM. Charitable donations may be given to the Elgin Food Pantry or . For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020